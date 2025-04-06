“ Mike Billington, Author of Murder in the Rainy Season: This book was, I must admit, very uncomfortable for me to read. That's probably because, in many ways, I identified strongly with its central character. Like its protagonist, Zach Powell, I am a veteran; though I did my two tours as a rifleman and later as an infantry adviser in Vietnam and not in Iraq or Afghanistan. Like him, I came home from the war determined to get on with my life; to be "normal." ”