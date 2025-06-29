I’m tired of stereotypical behaviors from characters, both in books and on television or at the movies. I know, I know, I know; what I’m seeing is a plot device. But these behaviors are so predicable that, especially when watching TV, either my wife or I will speak out and say, “Oh, here’s what’s going to happen.” And, yep, it does.

I can’t say how many times I have seen a character (victim) who has been kidnapped, attacked or whatever, gain the upper hand, either by subduing the “bad” guy, or incapacitating him, yet the victim doesn’t either kill the bastard (and believe me, they are evil bad guys and deserve to die), or at least tie him up or something. I get it, perhaps killing another human being (but again, the bad guy is subhuman, isn’t he?) is something many can’t do. But when it’s kill or be killed … well.

In example: The victim hit the bad guy over the head, or whatever, to gain the upper hand; the bad guy falls onto the ground and drops his gun. Yet, the victim either runs, or pounds on the closed and locked door to where the victim was being held and screams, “help me!” And what happens every time? The bad guy gets up, grabs his gun and … well you get the rest.

Another pet peeve of mine: lady cops being characterized as weak. I have known some and they are not weak, nor would they snivel under pressure, and yes, they could kick my ass. Yet I have seen over and over again in many shows female cops attacked and beaten by perps then whimper and cry. I thought we were past this? Most female cops I have known are trained in martial arts and know how to defend themselves and could get out of strangleholds (it’s really easy and I have had this training—hands and arms up into the middle, twist your body and using your arms, brake out of the hold, both from the front and the back). Then, OMG, kick or knee the bloke in the balls! He will go down on the floor and be whimpering for a few minutes.

But, I get it, the story would not continue on, especially if the victim picks up the gun and blows the bad guy’s brains out. The story would be over and cut short by an hour or a hundred pages. I just think we, as writers, need to be more creative and put to rest some of these tired old characterizations.