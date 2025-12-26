Today’s Book News Friday, 26th December 2025

Here’s today’s new summary from the global English‑language publishing industry. Key themes include consolidation of classic intellectual property and maturing book‑fair ecosystems, alongside market speculation about new devices and emerging genres. Sony’s US$457 million Peanuts acquisition underscores media convergence, while Asian book fairs—from Cambodia to Bangladesh and Tamil Nadu—highlight year‑round publishing calendars and government‑led growth. 2025’s trends point to romantasy dominating charts, audiobooks maturing and Bookshop.org’s move into e‑books, and industry watchers look ahead to Kobo’s 2026 colour e‑readers.

Romantasy dominated 2025’s reading charts across print, e‑book and audiobook formats, with authors like Sarah Maas and Rebecca Yarros topping bestseller lists. The year also brought a strong but maturing audiobook market: growth is slowing, and future competition is expected to focus on market share rather than new listeners. A significant development for independent authors was Bookshop.org’s expansion into e‑books in the US and UK, allowing indie authors to sell e‑books while supporting local bookstores.

Good e‑Reader reports that after a quiet 2025, Rakuten Kobo plans to release new colour e‑readers in 2026. The article predicts a new Elipsa Colour, along with updated Libra Colour 2 and Clara Colour 2 models using E Ink Kaleido 3 technology and larger batteries. The move reflects industry expectations that colour note‑taking devices will be central to Kobo’s strategy, with launch timing likely in April or May 2026.

The New Publishing Standard notes that Sony is buying WildBrain’s 41 % stake in Peanuts Holdings for about US$457 million, raising Sony’s ownership to 80 % and leaving the Schulz family with 20 %. WildBrain will continue as the licensing agent and production studio for Europe, the Middle East and Asia‑Pacific, ensuring continuity while clearing debt. The deal reflects a wider trend of major entertainment companies consolidating classic IPs; Sony’s integrated music, film and gaming divisions will enable cross‑platform synergy but may reduce licensing flexibility.

This report highlights how Cambodia’s book fair has grown from 10 booths in 2011 to 295 exhibitors in 2025, prioritising partnership‑driven development over raw size. Institutional support from the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Education and industry associations underpins the fair, which now features forums on copyright, translation and digital publishing and aligns with ESG principles and UN Sustainable Development Goals. With 90,000 titles showcased and libraries becoming key distribution channels, the fair offers publishers a stable platform and suggests that the ASEAN market rewards quality engagement and cross‑border collaboration.

Bangladesh’s Bijoy Boi Mela, held 10–22 December at Dhaka’s Bangla Academy, featured 170 stalls representing 140 publishers and focused on war literature and national identity. Despite a two‑day closure following a speaker’s death, the fair attracted many young readers and offered more than 2,000 new titles, with a standard 25 % discount structure to encourage purchases. Organisers and participants advocate making the December fair a permanent complement to February’s Amar Ekushey Book Fair, arguing that a bi‑annual calendar would sustain year‑round reader engagement and marketing opportunities.

The New Publishing Standard reports that the Theni book fair in Tamil Nadu runs from 21 to 28 December and features just over 50 exhibitors, underscoring India’s 365‑day publishing calendar. Organised by the district administration and the state’s Directorate of Public Library, the fair extends literature beyond metropolitan hubs into Tier‑2 and Tier‑3 districts and offers programmes with writers, orators, folk arts and book donations for under‑resourced readers. The article notes that India’s publishing ecosystem—valued at about US$3.9 billion with 10,000 active publishers—relies on these hyper‑local events and that global publishing never truly stops but merely shifts across time zones.

