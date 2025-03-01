On The Honest Authors’ podcast, Gillian McAllister once mentioned that she was asked, “Do you really think that?” about something controversial she’d written in one of her novels. Her answer: “No, of course I don’t!”

But at least in this instance she was asked. I’ve had occasional situations where readers have just assumed that I am like my characters, or that ideas and opinions explored in my novels must be beliefs that I hold, even when they know they’re works of fiction.

Does this phenomenon have a name? If not, what could it be? Ficto-sumptions?

When a negative assumption is made about me based on the content of my writing, I try to stay courteous, to be understanding that putting two and two together and coming up with five is how the human brain can sometimes work. But when the tone is accusatory, I end up feeling p*ssed off. Should I really have to justify myself? I’m not writing a new gospel for the Bible here.

It makes me wonder if Thomas Harris gets mistaken for a serial killer empathiser, and if some readers think Stephenie Meyer believes in vampires who twinkle in the sunlight.

But. But, but, but.

However hurtful these assumptions can be, I must remember that readers bring their own baggage with them when they step into the world of a novel. That no one is a blank slate. I must understand that people sometimes interpret the motivations of others based on their own experiences and perceptions. I must self-reflect and consider the message I may be giving to readers, however unintentional that message may be.

Final Thoughts

Do you hold any assumptions about authors based on the fiction that they write?

Have assumptions been made about you based on your writing?

What is your opinion regarding how sensitive authors should be to potential reader interpretation, i.e. should certain themes, character types etc be avoided?