Home of blood, sweat and cheers!

Peter Cox, Founder

Women Who Rock – Pride, Passion & Prejudice

It's Different For Girls... Rock-Climbing For Women

Released on October 4, 2015 in GBH

  • Subscribe via iTunes
  • Subscribe to RSS Feed

Strong female artists have been a part of pop and rock since the beginning: incredible singers from Etta James and Janice Joplin to Adele and Paramore’s Hayley Williams have wowed the world with their talent. But for many it’s been an uphill battle, fighting exploitation and ingrained attitudes.

Joining Garry tonight to discuss this fraught subject are three very different performers – Dominique Olliver, Danie Cox and Kristina Oberzan.

Dominique Olliver

Dominique Olliver

Shotgun House deliver down and dirty heartfelt passionate rock rhythm and blues…  “A voice like diamonds soaked in JD, blazing riffs over a powerhouse rhythm section and a few restraining orders….” Passionately unique…but with hints and influences of Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Nina Simone, Rival Sons, Peter Green, Judy Garland and Jeff Buckley…

“…Dominique Olliver has a voice and performance unmatched by many…and the band are equally as awesome. If you are a promoter  you really do need to get on and book this band whilst you can coz for my money they are fresh, awesome and kick ass..” (Jennie Matthias)

Hollow Prize

Buy Me!

Blues Pills

Blues Pills

Blues Pills are a Swedish rock band, formed in Örebro in 2011; they released their first album three years later.

High Class Woman

Buy Me!

Kristina Oberzan

Kristina Oberzan

Kristina Oberzan is a renowned and accomplished jazz singer/songwriter originally from Slovenia, although her education, experience, skills, breadth and depth of musical knowledge, as well as her undoubted singing talent, demonstrate much more. She is equally adept with soul, blues, country and pop, with an envious and diverse repertoire to hand…..

Sweet Home

Leah McCaffrey

Leah McCaffrey

Photograph

The Featherz

The Featherz

Championed and promoted on Davidbowie.com
and Bowie’s official Facebook page.

Boy George support band for ‘This Is What I Do’ U.K Tour 2013

‘The Featherz- fronted with utter conviction by the star quality soaked attitude to the fore Welsh wonder punkette and Bowie head Danie, this boy/gal glam punk pop happening truly have some amazebollocks catchy as fook choons. Take flight my beauties, take flight! ‘

You

Buy Me!

The Selecter

The Selecter

The Selecter are a 2 Tone ska revival band from Coventry, England, formed in mid-1979.

The band’s name is based on the term “selector”, which is a Jamaican word for disc jockey. The band were one of the most successful ska bands of the 2 Tone era, notching up several top forty singles in the British charts.

Box Fresh

Buy Me!

Highlights from the Shop

Masterclass

MASTERCLASS with Peter Cox

Ignite Your Writing With This One-On-One Intensive

Also in this series

The Ruts

Widely Regarded As One Of The Greatest Punk Bands Of All Time

Whatever Happened To… The Stranglers?

Altogether Now... No More Heroes Any More...

In Godden We Trust: Meet The Mae West Of The Spoken Word Scene

She’s The Grit That Makes The Pearl

Steve Diggle – Still A Buzz, Cock

A Tour-De-Force Of Punks On Tour

Patti Boulaye: From Strife To Stardom

All She Wanted Was To Be A Nun... But She Ended Up A Star Instead

The Cargo Cult of Europe

In Or Out? Gal Shakes It All About With Socialist Brian Denny

Flexipop – When Plastic Was Fantastic!

Lovingly Recreating The Zeitgeist Of The Nineteen Eighties...

When Garry Met Steven Berkoff

Belching Fire & Spewing Brimstone, Berkoff Will Charm You & Bite Your Head Off

The Golden Years of British TV Comedy

Colin Edmonds - A Scriptwriter At The Top Of His Game
John Moloney

John Moloney – Choosing Not To Play The Accordion

"I'm the best I've ever been!"

Terry Alderton – The Voices In My Head

"Exceptional, curiously lovable, & the sort of person you pray never sits next to you on a train" says the Telegraph

Breaking Bard

A Brave New Wave Of Radical Wordsmiths Is Taking Poetry Back To The Streets

Roger Scruton – The Last Englishman

“There was a time when all my books were slaughtered...”

Rhoda Dakar: Cleaning In Another Woman’s Kitchen

Why Beyoncé Is No Feminist, And How Brian Eno Is Too Full Of Himself

Jimmy Jones – The Original Alternative Comedian

I said to Princess Margaret, can you drink brandy out of a teapot? I can drink brandy out of anything! she replied

Jim Morrison : Love Becomes a Funeral Pyre

Think you know how Jim Morrison died?
Bez, A Twenty-Four Hour Party Political Person

Bez, A Twenty-Four Hour Party Political Person

The Happy Mondays Legend Gives Our 'Eads A Wobble
Soul of the Hooligan

Soul of the Hooligan

You don't run, not when you're with us...
Lars Frederiksen: Growing Up Punk

Lars Frederiksen: Growing Up Punk

Forever Raw, Rancid, and Punk
Carol Harrison - From EastEnders To Itchycoo Park

Carol Harrison – From EastEnders To Itchycoo Park

Dancing On The Tables In Walford's All-Night Café!
Dennis Stratton

Iron’s Den

Exclusive! What Really Went On Inside British Supergroup Iron Maiden
Neville Staple

Neville Staple – Original Rude Boy

From Too Much Too Young - To Too Many Too Old
Roy Ellis

Skinhead Truth Romp – Roy Ellis, Mr. Symarip

Put Your Braces Together And Your Boots On Your Feet...

Pauline Black: Queen of 2-Tone

No-one told me pop music is all about sex

Jim Davidson: Standing Up For Himself

His first major interview since winning Celebrity Big Brother

James Delingpole: Always Right, Never Wrong

Just a hippie, really

Nigel Farage, Kingmaker in Waiting

He's David Cameron's worst nightmare

Secret Affair: Time For Action!

Gogo, not pogo

Louise Distras: Songs Of Love And Fury

Never Let The Hand You Hold, Hold You Down

Nick Welsh: Life & Times of a Ska Man

I Met Her At A Ballroom Gig She Said My Braces Were Too Big

Steve Ignorant: Crass Warrior

What I'm out for is a good time, all the rest is propaganda

The Lurkers: Backstage & Back-Story

One Of The Greatest Punk Rock Bands Ever

Being English

Be England what she will. With all her faults, she is my country still

King of The Football Factory

The secret history of British working class culture