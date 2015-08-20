Home of blood, sweat and cheers!

Peter Cox, Founder

What Went Wrong With Authonomy

The Great British Bake-Off for Books Is Toast

Released on August 20, 2015

I never warmed to Authonomy, writes Peter Cox, the website for wannabe writers run by publishing behemoth HarperCollins. Today’s news of its closure was, in my view, inevitable.

I wasn’t endeared to it partly because it gave me the uneasy feeling that the concept was loosely based around what we have been doing – for far longer and rather better – here with Litopia. With certain important, and ultimately fatal, differences.

It wasn’t hard to understand Authonomy’s appeal to aspiring authors. Here, in one easily-accessible package, was potential access to a major publisher’s editorial team. A dream come true! Forget about pitching to finicky agents – the velvet-rope bouncers of the literary world. Who needs gatekeepers in any case, when you can sell your book directly to the Big Cheese?

From the publisher’s viewpoint, the concept was beguilingly simple. Get the slushpile (for that’s what Authonomy really was) to do its own quality control. Toss into the mix every conceivable manuscript – dire, insane, mediocre and occasionally brilliant. The cream will rise to the surface as authors feverishly rate each others’ manuscripts in one vast Darwinian literary struggle for survival! The few scripts left standing can then be acquired and published. A cunning concept, eh?

Auth-Black-RGBRight there, I have a huge problem.

Forget about the fact that it devalues the editorial process to nothing more than a mere popularity contest. Yes, that’s quite a big deal in itself, but I have an even bigger beef.

Setting authors in competition with each other for an editor’s attention strikes me as a very poor plan indeed. It’s a sort of imbecilic extension of Ayn Rand’s Objectivism – the cracked political theory that continues to lay waste to many of Western civilization’s finest collaborative achievements.

Of course, Ayn Rand had little time for collaboration. She was all about rivalry, struggle, self-interest and the survival of the fittest. I think a place like Litopia would make Ms. Rand wince.

The truth is, authors need each other. We need each other to progressively hone our craft – and we need each other to chart a path through today’s perplexing publishing landscape.

We don’t need to be jealously set against each other in some bonkers version of the Great British Bake Off for Books.

Of course, I’m certain that there were many warm-hearted and generously-spirited members of Authonomy who will genuinely miss the community there.

To whom I would say – welcome to Litopia… you’ll fit right in.

Finally, please note. Litopia is not run by a publishing megalith. We are tiny, in fact. We singularly lack Mr. Murdoch’s deep pockets.

If you like Litopia – do please support us, to whatever extent you can.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Highlights from the Shop

Masterclass

MASTERCLASS with Peter Cox

Ignite Your Writing With This One-On-One Intensive

Also in this series

Regeneration – Pat Barker

The Beginning of Something New

My Brilliant Friend – Elena Ferrante

Rivalry, Precocity, Misery

School of Velocity – Eric Beck Rubin

The Game of Love

River of Smoke – Amitav Ghosh

‘Inhale, Exhale’ – Cypress Hill

The Sportswriter – Richard Ford

Camus in America
Burning Books

Public Service Announcement

School of Velocity / Burning Books Format Changes

The Sensitive Billionaire

The More Money You Get, The Thinner Your Skin Becomes

For The Love of Film

Three Authors, Three Film Buffs, Two Directors And A Memory Of Jam...

The Dirty Dictionary

Not Our Fault – Honest – If The OED Goes All Potty-Mouth!

Skurvi & The Rebelles

Cheap Booze, Cheap Laughs And Punk Rock

Salman Rushdie & Sherlock Homeboy

Plus Donald Trump & A Serial Killer...

Dark Hunter Vs Shadowhunter

When Super-Colossal Authors Collide

New York Times: War Is Beautiful – Or We’ll Sue You

The Old Gray Lady Is A Termagant

The Ruts

Widely Regarded As One Of The Greatest Punk Bands Of All Time

The Icelandic Book Flood

From Havana To Reykjavík, It’s Raining Books... Muy Caliente!

Just A Man And His Will To Survive

Go for the ribs, don't let that bastard breathe!

The Adversary – Emmanuel Carrère

A Case of Mistaken Identity

The Best Track Of The Year

And The Winner Is...

My Name is Asher Lev – Chaim Potok

Oil Paint and Vinegar

The Year’s Midnight

The World's Whole Sap Is Sunk

Money, Medicine & Marijuana

The Highs And Lows Of Legal Weed

Morality Play – Barry Unsworth

More Naughty Than Nice

All The King’s Men & Nicky Weller

Growing Up With The Jam

Latecomers – Anita Brookner

Never Started Before It Was Over

Ripped Off By The BBC?

Does The World’s Oldest Public Service Broadcaster Nick Ideas From Authors?
Millie Manders

Garry Johnson & Nick Welsh

How To Punk The Tabloid Newspapers For 15 Years!

Whatever Happened To… The Stranglers?

Altogether Now... No More Heroes Any More...

In Godden We Trust: Meet The Mae West Of The Spoken Word Scene

She’s The Grit That Makes The Pearl

Women Who Rock – Pride, Passion & Prejudice

It's Different For Girls... Rock-Climbing For Women

The Scapegoat – Sophia Nikolaidou

When the World is Against You

Of Headscarves & Hymens: A Candid Conversation With Mona Eltahawy

Bruised, Defiant – Just Don’t Try Rescuing Her

The Graveltones & Harry St Jimmy Adams

Your Monthly Smörgåsbord Of The Best In New Alternative Music!

Steve Diggle – Still A Buzz, Cock

A Tour-De-Force Of Punks On Tour

Little Man, What Now? – Hans Fallada

Super Hans

Patti Boulaye: From Strife To Stardom

All She Wanted Was To Be A Nun... But She Ended Up A Star Instead

Serial Killers of the World Unite!

You Have Nothing To Lose But Your Reputation...

Frost – Thomas Bernhard

Bite

Gender Discrimination in Publishing

Looks Like It’s Tougher For Women To Get Published Than Men

The Cargo Cult of Europe

In Or Out? Gal Shakes It All About With Socialist Brian Denny

The Hard Conversation

Enough With The Bombing. Let’s Talk About Peace In The Middle East

Flexipop – When Plastic Was Fantastic!

Lovingly Recreating The Zeitgeist Of The Nineteen Eighties...

Good Grief

What Does Grief Tell Us? Simply, That We Should Be Nicer To Each Other

Master Georgie – Beryl Bainbridge

Entourage, 1850.

When Garry Met Steven Berkoff

Belching Fire & Spewing Brimstone, Berkoff Will Charm You & Bite Your Head Off

A Gronking We’d Rather Forget

Yet Another Freaky Fortnight In The High Weirdness That Is Publishing

Out of It

Donna Takes A Blow To The Head & Everything Gets Weirder

The Retrospectives

Sheffield's Finest Give Manchester's Mightiest A Run For Their Money

The German Mujahid – Boualem Sansal

The Secret Lives of Banlieusards

The Golden Years of British TV Comedy

Colin Edmonds - A Scriptwriter At The Top Of His Game

Electric River

The Band That Makes Garage Rock Cool Again!

The Luzhin Defense – Vladimir Nabokov

Early Nabokov Trying Things