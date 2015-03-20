Beki Adam – Top Gear Mutineer

You might think that landing a coveted job presenting BBC TV’s Top Gear would be the peak of most people’s careers. Not for tonight’s guest, Beki Adam. For her, presenting the most widely-watched factual television programme in the world was just the start of a long, and very strange journey… that may yet take her to a seat in the British Parliament.

Predecessor of the infamous, bigoted and fisticuffy Jeremy Clarkson, Beki is the opposite of a petrolhead: she runs an organic farm. She has an environmental conscience. She spent seventeen years as a Buddhist nun. And now she’s running for Parliament. Against none other than the Right Honorable Sir Arthur Nicholas Winston Soames— Conservative Party stalwart and grandson of Winston Churchill.

But is she cut out to be a politician? Her history will surely be called into question: when confronted by catastrophic flooding in Bangladesh, her reaction was to open a cannabis cafe— and yes, unbelievably, those are related. Unlike Clarkson, she holds little appeal for the average UKIP voter, appears to be a humanitarian and has decided to run independently (currently 5 out of 650 seats are held by independents).

Her district, Mid Sussex, is also girding to become one of the country’s main outlets for hydraulic fracturing, a dangerous gamble that could provide the UK as little as a two-month’s supply of petroleum– yet poison the groundwater for generations. And who do you think is vociferously anti-fracking?

Never mind the organic farm– is she ready to get her hands really dirty?

The odds on Nicholas Soames are 100/1. His pockets are deep, his lineage impressive. But Soames is pro-fracking, an Eton graduate and also chairman of the notorious “private military” firm Aegis— think the UK’s version of Blackwater.

Aegis has “Explosive Protection Dogs Teams.”

She is no doubt fighting an uphill battle– but is it unwinnable?

Nonsense! says Beki. That’s the doctrine of Implied Inevitability (listen to the show). If we want things to change for the better, they can – but only if we take action.

Links mentioned…

Gasland documentary on Youtube

documentary on Youtube Follow Beki on Twitter @bekiadam1

Help her campaign/question her here

And just for old time’s sake, here is the lady herself – giving a masterclass in how to properly present a tv show. No fisticuffs involved.