Thrillers! | Writing Tips & Critiques | Pop-Up Submissions LIVE!
Join literary agent Peter Cox and his guests from the publishing business live every Sunday for POP-UP SUBMISSIONS, the net’s first live manuscript submission event!
Each week we look at five submissions. Then it’s up to Peter and his guests – and the geniuses in the Pop-Up Genius Room – to deliver their verdict! Each monthly winner goes forward to a quarterly knock-out: the winner is fast-tracked to a leading publisher for serious publishing consideration.
_________________________________________________________
Join us live in the YouTube chat room every Sunday at 5pm UK / 12noon EST
_________________________________________________________
Today’s submissions are:
* Starfish – Adventure/Thriller by Ryan Pote;
* Behind The MIrror – Commerical thriller by Sharon Feinstein;
* The Hawk Wasp – Psychological Thriller by Rob Duffy;
* Sasha’s Not Here! – psychological thriller by S.E. Stenner;
* Prey – Adventure/Thriller by Doc Varga.
_________________________________________________________
Featuring special guest and
founder of the radically-new book discovery site Shepherd.com… Ben Fox!
Plus Litopia’s very own Kaylie Finn!
_________________________________________________________
