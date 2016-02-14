Shortly after the NME announced that punk was dead, The Ruts came along and proved that it wasn’t. Their driving, reggae-infused punk embodied the whole late 70s Rock Against Racism ideal. And their amazing anthems, such as Babylon’s Burning, Staring At the Rude Boys and Something That I Said carried them into the charts and into the hearts of a generation…before tragedy struck.

The Ruts story is told at length in Love In Vain – a massive tome written by Roland Link with a foreword by Henry Rollins of Black Flag and Sons Of Anarchy fame. I’ve dubbed the band “inspired, brilliant, tragic and thrilling in equal measure” so I’m genuinely delighted to welcome the surviving Ruts – Segsy and Dave Ruffy on to the show tonight!