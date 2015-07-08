The Retrospectives

The Droogettes were formed by Philadelphia area based musicians: Rachel Starlett, Frankie and Jen Reiling in the fall of 2012. This trio was joined by drummer Tina Klein in February 2013 after auditioning numerous drummers.

The Droogettes vision was clear from their earliest conception, to provide the Punk and Oi! movement with an all-female alternative to a scene that is mostly dominated by males.

Taking the song by 7 Seconds “Not Just Boys Fun” literally, these girls wanted to provide a voice, not just for a generation, but with a female’s outlook and perception.

Taking their image from a clockwork orange theme, these girls play Punk & Oi! influenced by bands like The Business, The Oppressed, Blitz and Cock Sparrer .

After catching the eye of local independent Philadelphia label Creep Records, the band hit the studio in July 2013 to record their self-titled debut. This was their debut recording was recorded and produced by Arik Victor (Kill Your Idols/ The Casualties) fame and is scheduled for world-wide release on August 26th 2014. A video for the song “We Don’t Love You” was filmed and released by Jeremy Ginsberg as a promotional vehicle for the CD on Creep Records.

The band has shared the stage with some great punk hierarchy so far, with support slots for bands such as: D.I., The Business, The Dickies, Infa Riot, The Vibrators and Slaughter & The Dogs.

With the departure of Klein and Frankie The Droogettes have found a permanent addition in newest drummer Jamie and addition of new guitarist Elija.

These Oi! influenced ladies are currently recording for a split 7″ with Scotland’s External Menace on Rebel Sound Records and a 7″ on German label Shout Proud Records.

The Droogettes are out to prove they can rock as well as their male peers.