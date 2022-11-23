The Reality Coder
Author: Ella Mishne
Genre: Middle grade fantasy
Blurb:
In a world where hackers edit the laws of physics using a magical programming language, eleven-year-old computer techie, Danielle, must destroy a computer virus that is demolishing parts of the universe.
About The Author:
