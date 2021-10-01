The Rarkyn’s Familiar by Nikky Lee

An orphan bent on revenge. A monster searching for freedom. A forbidden pact that binds their fates together.

Lyss has heard her father’s screams; smelled the iron-tang of his blood. She’s witnessed his execution.

And plotted her revenge.

Then a violent encounter traps Lyss in a blood-pact with a rarkyn from the otherworld and imbues her with the monster’s forbidden magic. A magic that will erode her sanity. To break the pact, she and the rarkyn must journey to the heart of the Empire. All that stands in their way are the mountains and the Empire’s soldiers—and each other.

But horrors await them on the road, horrors even rarkyns fear. The most terrifying monster isn’t the one Lyss travels with…

It’s the one that’s awoken inside her.

Monsters of a feather flock together.

Published by The Parliament House

Reviews & Endorsements

“A rip-snorting YA read.”

—Rachael Craw, author of the Spark series.

“A magical tale that can’t be put down.”

—Hooked On Books NZ

“A superbly written fantasy, slick and effortless to read.”

—Australian Book Lovers Podcast

“The Rarkyn’s Familiar is one of those special books that takes a classic fantasy trope—that of a witch and her animal familiar—and spectacularly inverts it to deeply explore human nature and society. A stunning debut, and a promising opening act for the Rarkyn Trilogy.”

—Aurealis Magazine

“This is one of those novels that is an unexpected thrill… it was breathtakingly refreshing to feel that sense of connection between the characters and the immersion in a world of the imagination.”

—NZ Book Lovers

2023 Sir Julius Vogel Winner for Best Youth Novel

2022 Foreward INDIES Book of the Year Bronze Winner for Young Adult Fiction

2022 Aurealis Award Finalist for Best Young Adult Novel

2022 Indie Ink Award Winner (Best Friendship)

2022 Indie Ink Award Winner (Prettiest Prose)

2022 Indie Ink Award Winner (Side Character MVP)

2022 Indies Today Finalist