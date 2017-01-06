The Panopticon of Fear
And This Time, It's Not DJT’s Fault
- Liberal Law Professors on Watchlist for Being Liberal
- Libel lawsuit over ‘It was horrible’
- Broadway’s Anastasia Musical Being Sued for Plagiarism
- Turkey’s crackdown propels number of journalists in jail worldwide to record high
- Authors United warns of attacks on ‘author livelihoods’ under Trump administration
- Libraries Become Unexpected Sites of Hate Crimes
Follow ups: