AgentPete

Peter Cox is the author of the UK No. 1 bestseller “Why You Don’t Need Meat” (US title "You Don't Need Meat") and with Linda McCartney author of the UK No. 1 bestseller and worldwide multi-million bestseller “Linda McCartney’s Home Cooking”. Together with his wife, Peggy Brusseau, he’s written many more national bestsellers. He founded Litopia way back when the internet was still a very nice place. Litopia still is.