The First Page Seminar

We’re kicking off 2016 with a free seminar for all Litopians (but only Litopians, please).

The topic is: THE FIRST PAGE.

In other words… how do you start your book?

Simple enough, you may think… just sit down a start writing… right?

Well, yes – that’s what most people do.

And that’s one reason why most people don’t have publishing contacts.

We will be considering how to create fans for your manuscript from the very first page. (Preferably, from the very first sentence).

The seminar will be highly practical, and reflects the unique way Peter works with authors. Your chance to benefit from some proven inside know-how.

The seminar will last two hours, maybe a bit longer. Participants will take part via the online collaboration system Fuze, which allows you to use your PC, iPhone or even good old fashioned telephone.

If you want to join in, add your name in the Colony, and you will be invited to the private group where you’ll find further instructions and a little homework.

Date & time: Sunday 3rd January, 5pm UK / 12 noon EST / 9am PST.