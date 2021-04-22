The Final Frontier
“Beam me up, Scotty”. “ET, phone home,” and all that stuff. Episode four is available 23rd April and our theme is Sci-fi. Once again we feature 3 stories from Litopia and beyond, this time with an other-worldly flavour.
- The Zookeeper by Annie Summerlee. An interesting take on the concept of Noah’s Ark. http://anniesummerlee.wordpress.com
- Frisco Disco by Matthew Snodding. When humans and aliens meet on the dancefloor
- To Boldly Go by Sinead Mallen. A story about the early days of warp drive.