The Best Track Of The Year

The Amphetameanies played their first gig together in 1997, an unlikely alliance of Glaswegian scooter boys, punker girls and indie kids, united by a common love of 2Tone and a desire to make people dance.

On that first night, a pub pipedream became runaway reality, and by 1999, the ‘Meanies were opening the main stage of T in the Park with a set of their own songs, while no less than Joe Strummer stood in the wings cheering them on.

To date, there’s been eight singles on 7″ vinyl and two long-players on CD and vinyl. Their first, ‘Right Line in Nylons’, was a fast and furious collision of ska beats, wonky melodies and colourful language, earning plays on Radio One and rave reviews in likes of Kerrang and Scootering Magazine.

Their second LP, ‘Now! That’s What I Call…The Amphetameanies’, saw the songwriting go up a notch, as their punky scratch was tempered with pop sensibility and playful lyricism, although still peppered with gratuitous swearing.

BBC DJs Mark Lamarr, Phil Jupitus and Vic Galloway seized on the album’s single releases, and rash reviewers dared to draw comparisons with Blondie, Dexys… and Madness.

Most importantly, after 18 years, a thousand sweaty nights and a million drinks, the various boys and girls who have been, are, and will forever be The Amphetameanies, are all still friends.