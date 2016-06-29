Now in its 10th year, the Aesthetica Creative Writing Award 2016 is now open for entries, presenting an opportunity for emerging and established writers and poets to showcase their work to new international audiences and further their involvement in the literary world.

the award is an internationally renowned prize presented by Aesthetica Magazine and judged by literary experts, including Arifa Akbar, book reviewer for Monocle Radio and BBC Radio 5 Live and former Literary Editor at The Independent.

Prizes include:

£500 each (Poetry Winner and Short Fiction Winner)

Publication in the Aesthetica Creative Writing Annual

Consultation with Redhammer Management (Short Fiction Winner)

Full Membership to The Poetry Society (Poetry Winner)

Selection of books courtesy of Bloodaxe and Vintage

One year subscription to Granta

Short Fiction entries should be no more than 2,000 words. Poetry entries should be no more than 40 lines. Works previously published elsewhere are accepted.

Deadline for submissions is 31 August 2016. To enter, visit www.aestheticamagazine.com/cwa