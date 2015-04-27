Terry Alderton – The Voices In My Head

Garry’s guest tonight is Terry Alderton, one of Britain’s most exciting comedians and a man Frank Skinner dubbed “a flipping genius”… only he didn’t say flipping.

Famous for his roles in TV hits such as EastEnders and London’s Burning, Terry’s first love was Southend United Football Club – he played in goal for their youth team – but the stage was where he really scored.

Terry’s gift for mimicry made him a rising star in what we used to call old school mainstream comedy. But his originality and risk-taking appealed to young club audiences too and in 1999 he was nominated for a Perrier Award.

Prime time Saturday night entertainment shows like Red Alert and The Joy of Text beckoned…he was only weeks away from Masonry and a round of golf with Lynchy and Tarby. But that wasn’t where Alderton wanted his career to go.

In 2005 he experienced an epiphany that made his act far from mainstream – he started having conversations on stage with the voices in his head. The new act proved a hit with audiences the world over.

Here Terry opens up about comedy, soap opera, his highs and the horrible low that was the worst gig of his life…

Info on Terry’s latest gigs here