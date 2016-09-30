Susan Greenfield – Baroness of the Brain

Baroness Susan Greenfield is surely one of the most interesting scientists alive. Reviled by some, admired by others, never short of a piercing insight and a provocative soundbite… Susan Greenfield is arguably the most fearsomely intelligent, mini-skirted scientist on the planet.

And she’s everywhere.

But who is the real Susan Greenfield – and what is she really saying to us?

On tonight’s show, we go head-to-head. And not just with our guest: but with her critics, too.

Susan certainly invites controversy. Maybe she even courts it. Yet many of her critics seem motivated more by misogyny than by a desire to have a serious discussion. Others seem affronted that she dares raise contentious topics in the first place.

She claims not to be bothered by critics. We put that to the test, too.

Her recent book is Mind Change, in which she questions how digital technology may be re-wiring our minds. Three areas particularly concern her: how social networking may be affecting our interpersonal skills and our identity; how computer gaming is impacting attention spans; and how the use of search engines may be changing the ways we think, learn and even remember.

As mentioned on the show, you can contact Baroness Susan Greenfield through her website.