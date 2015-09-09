Steve Diggle – Still A Buzz, Cock

Mancunian Steve Diggle is the guitarist and singer songwriter with the Buzzcocks… the seminal punk band who infiltrated the charts with brilliant, infectious songs such as ‘Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t)’, ‘Promises’ and ‘Harmony In My Head’ – back at a time when punk really did want to subvert mainstream music.

Tonight’s show is a tour-de-force of punks on tour. The Buzzcocks opened for the Sex Pistols at Manchester Lesser Free Trade Hall, performed at the 100 Club punk festival in 1976 and toured with more recent household names Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

Now clean, former Mod Steve speaks with devastating honesty about his experiences with hard drugs.

As the Buzzcocks approach their 40th year, this complex and creative musician continues to perform both with them and as a solo artist. Why? It’s still a buzz, cock.