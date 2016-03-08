Skurvi & The Rebelles

SISTERAY have hit the ground running in 2016. After handing a CD of their new single to DJ Phil Taggart just before Christmas, he emailed them and then played it on Radio One the night after. Not bad for a gnarly two minutes of DIY punk influenced mayhem. Legendary club night This Feeling got them on board for their Big In 2016 gig in London and now the future looks very rosy indeed.

SISTERAY, songwriters Niall Rowan (vocals) and Dan Connelly (guitar) along with Mick Hanrahan (bass guitar) and Marco Polo (drums/backing vocals), have set out their intention to re-write the indie guitar rule book. They are, for want of being contentious, a working class band who are ‘engaged’.

Sisteray came together out of their shared love for bands such as The Smiths, Velvet Underground, The Clash and The Kinks. This is proven in the upbeat melodies and lyrical observations of 21st century Britain, combined with high-octane live performances that have been key to making their live shows unmissable. They have recently built up their live audience through a series of #guerillagigs, using everything within their means to persuade promoters to let them have a first on slots at shows big and small, witnessed by Subculture describing “The night began with Sisteray playing yet enough spontaneous Camden show, their effortless guitar riffs and high energy proves that the boys are a force to be reckoned with”.

This was followed by an insistence that they were allowed to curate their own headline show, where they chose the bands and DJs, it was a sell out success and will lead to more in the coming year.

The same night they played their London gig, guitarist Dan found himself on BBC and ITV News and in the papers described as musician/activist. The band wouldn’t necessarily describe themselves as ‘activists’ but are advocates of peaceful protest and putting a point of view across. On this occasion, Dan was amongst a group of Stella Creasy’s constituents in London who were not happy with her voting in the House Of Commons for a bombing campaign in Syria. Whilst he didn’t agree with her, Dan went on the record saying that bullying had no place in this debate and has had a positive direct rapport with Stella Creasy over this. That night the band made him go on stage with gaffa tape over his mouth but there was no worries, Sisteray live shows are more euphoric and fun than polemic.

Word is beginning to spread in the likes of Louder Than War, Artrocker, Subculture, Gigslutz, Time Out and The Londonist and in another statement of intent, the band have renamed their blog ‘Sisteray – The Road To Reading Festival 2016’.