is known inside the Colony as
A Young Man’s Fancy: Tanzen Bitte
. “Tanzen bitte. Wanna dance?” “Ja.” "Err... do you Kommen sie hier often?" “Jeden Samstag.” “Ah… err… Samstag?” “Ja… every Saturday.” “Ah… mit your freundins?”...
Winging it
‘I could never write a book,’ a friend said to me recently. She meant it as a compliment and I accepted it graciously but not...
The Monster We Were Promised
I tutor a small group of Year Five boys who love boardgames (let’s call them the Gamer Boys). We’ve been reading Holes by Louis Sacher...
Character Building
I’m sure most of us have felt the excitement when we meet a new character. I wonder, do yours arrive fully formed? Itching to tell...
Plain Grocery Stores
Right up the road from the Weaverland Auction, there’s an unnamed farm stand, its open front covered with plastic sheeting as protection against the bitter...
Out and About when Autumn Leaves had Fallen
Late November 2025… Mrs Treaclechops and I enjoyed a 5-day break in Pembrokeshire. We know the area fairly well because our son lived in the...
Twice as Sexy as Madonna
When Richard and Cathie got together in the mid-eighties, they both thought it would last forever. That’s what she kept telling him, and he allowed...
If Plot Were an Artisan
A vast and echoey chamber crisscrossed by delicate strands. PLOT hangs suspended from the high ceiling, quietly murmuring to themselves. The DIRECTOR stands in the...
My accidental meeting with Brigitte Bardot
So, last night, I noticed that Brigitte Bardot died, aged 91. As she is now dead, it seems a bit unfair to focus on her...
Guilty displeasure
It’s an odd hobby to have, being a writer. I liken it to something akin to a religious experience in that I often talk to...
Juxtaposition
Themes War and peace, good versus evil, love-hate, rich and poor, kindness and selfishness, wisdom and foolishness…from fairy tales to classics to contemporary fiction, opposites...
Eyes Closed
Blood on the Clocktower. No, not a cozy mystery but the opening event for a recent boardgame meet I attended. A sprawling social deduction game,...
