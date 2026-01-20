 is known inside the Colony as 

's Shop
[author_bibliography_grid]
Updates from

A Young Man’s Fancy: Tanzen Bitte

. “Tanzen bitte. Wanna dance?” “Ja.” "Err... do you Kommen sie hier often?" “Jeden Samstag.” “Ah… err… Samstag?” “Ja… every Saturday.” “Ah… mit your freundins?”...
Read More… about A Young Man’s Fancy: Tanzen Bitte

Winging it

‘I could never write a book,’ a friend said to me recently. She meant it as a compliment and I accepted it graciously but not...
Read More… about Winging it

The Monster We Were Promised

I tutor a small group of Year Five boys who love boardgames (let’s call them the Gamer Boys). We’ve been reading Holes by Louis Sacher...
Read More… about The Monster We Were Promised

Character Building

I’m sure most of us have felt the excitement when we meet a new character. I wonder, do yours arrive fully formed? Itching to tell...
Read More… about Character Building

Plain Grocery Stores

Right up the road from the Weaverland Auction, there’s an unnamed farm stand, its open front covered with plastic sheeting as protection against the bitter...
Read More… about Plain Grocery Stores

Out and About when Autumn Leaves had Fallen

Late November 2025… Mrs Treaclechops and I enjoyed a 5-day break in Pembrokeshire. We know the area fairly well because our son lived in the...
Read More… about Out and About when Autumn Leaves had Fallen

Twice as Sexy as Madonna

When Richard and Cathie got together in the mid-eighties, they both thought it would last forever. That’s what she kept telling him, and he allowed...
Read More… about Twice as Sexy as Madonna

If Plot Were an Artisan

A vast and echoey chamber crisscrossed by delicate strands. PLOT hangs suspended from the high ceiling, quietly murmuring to themselves. The DIRECTOR stands in the...
Read More… about If Plot Were an Artisan

My accidental meeting with Brigitte Bardot

So, last night, I noticed that Brigitte Bardot died, aged 91. As she is now dead, it seems a bit unfair to focus on her...
Read More… about My accidental meeting with Brigitte Bardot

Guilty displeasure

It’s an odd hobby to have, being a writer. I liken it to something akin to a religious experience in that I often talk to...
Read More… about Guilty displeasure

Juxtaposition

Themes War and peace, good versus evil, love-hate, rich and poor, kindness and selfishness, wisdom and foolishness…from fairy tales to classics to contemporary fiction, opposites...
Read More… about Juxtaposition

Eyes Closed

Blood on the Clocktower. No, not a cozy mystery but the opening event for a recent boardgame meet I attended. A sprawling social deduction game,...
Read More… about Eyes Closed
[random_authors count="10" heading="Explore Yet More Storytellers"]