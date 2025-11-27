A Glint of Exoskeleton

For over hundred years, humans have battled mosquitoes with pesticides. Now, the mosquitoes are fighting back.

Their newly developed disease will wipe out the human race.

Thirteen year-old Crick and her best friend, a cockroach named Peri, are determined to stop them, travelling to Panama, where the mosquito leader is marshalling her forces. They must use all their wits and draw on a host of insect allies. Will it be enough to survive and stop the mosquitoes?

Adventure for insect lovers!