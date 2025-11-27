is known inside the Colony as
A Glint of Exoskeleton
For over hundred years, humans have battled mosquitoes with pesticides. Now, the mosquitoes are fighting back.
Their newly developed disease will wipe out the human race.
Thirteen year-old Crick and her best friend, a cockroach named Peri, are determined to stop them, travelling to Panama, where the mosquito leader is marshalling her forces. They must use all their wits and draw on a host of insect allies. Will it be enough to survive and stop the mosquitoes?
Adventure for insect lovers!
The Backstory
Arthropods are amazing! I wanted to write a story in which the bugs took centre stage, relying on real-life superpowers to win the day. Other than their intelligence and speaking ability, the bugs in A Glint of Exoskeleton are ordinary arthropods doing things that their real-life counterparts do every day.
Squelched
Tory’s life is comfortable. She has her cat, her job at Laurel Glen Library, and her friend Jess. She’s happy and content … until she loses her job, finds her deadbeat dad, and discovers she’s a monster with deadly powers.
FBI Agent Nico Michaelson was hoping for the assignment to launch his career. Instead he’s following Tory and her crazy cat. But is she really the monster the government believes she is? And is he willing to kill her, or would he rather ask her out?
Cosy urban fantasy.
The Backstory
I first wrote this concept as epic fantasy. After banging out a book and a half and hating it, I shifted gears, setting it in the modern day. I added a cat and a library, and it all came together beautifully.
The Ipswich Witch
Not all witches wear black.
A weekend at the beach goes terribly wrong when Pearl and Otto’s parents disappear. The kindly Miss Brisket, owner of the bed and breakfast where they are staying, assures them everything is fine, but strange things start happening, and soon the children are in a race against time to save both their parents and Miss Brisket from the local witches coven.
This standalone fantasy is perfect for children who love animals and adventure.
Demonic Summoning for the Modern Gardener
When Katie Cochrane gets a burnt out pub for her thirtieth birthday, she does the only logical thing—starts her own restaurant. But the Rifton Pub has issues. Patrons who haven’t even had a drink start showing up ‘drunk’ around Rifton. Unfortunately, the ‘demon drink’ isn’t responsible, but another sort of demon altogether. It’s going to take all of Rifton’s witches to banish what has taken root.
A standalone cosy urban fantasy set in small-town New Zealand. Book 2 of the Rifton Chronicles
Demonic Summoning for the Modern Woman
When Alex Blackburn returns to small-town Rifton to settle her grandmother’s estate, she doesn’t expect to uncover Gran’s secret affair or accidentally summon a giant centipede from the netherworld. Now she’s got to get rid of it, before it eats all the neighbours’ pets.
Shelby Saunders, grandson of Gran’s lover, might just be the one to help her. If she can convince him the demon is real.
This cosy urban fantasy set in small-town New Zealand is the first book in the Rifton Chronicles series.
The Backstory
In the small town where I live, there are several unmarked graves. On long walks during Covid lockdown, my husband and I made up all sorts of crazy stories about who is buried there. Diving into local history to find out the truth about the graves, I found a treasure trove of colourful Canterbury history. I couldn't resist the lure of weaving real historical events with a bit of ridiculous fantasy.
Fatewalker
Kalish is a Fatewalker, chosen by the god Iskra to save her people and their enemies from a common threat. As her shape-shifting power grows, her influence does too, but Kalish’s personal goals—finding a home and a people she belongs to—seem as far away as ever.
Personal and societal struggles intertwine as Kalish and her followers grapple with the question, not of who they are, but of who they wish to become.
Book 2 of the Fatecarver series.
Fatecarver
Kalish had a plan. The gods had a different one.
Banished from her clan for a prophesied future act of treachery, Kalish is forced far from home. When she discovers a plot to destroy her people, she must defy them in order to save them.
Book 1 of the Fatecarver series takes you to a stunning landscape of harsh beauty and harsh consequences. If you like action-packed fantasy, strong female characters, and magic realism, you’ll love Fatecarver. Pick up your copy today and start your adventure!
The Backstory
This series began as a flash fiction piece, which I realised wanted to be part of a book, and it quickly grew to a 3-book epic fantasy series.
Dragons of Aotearoa New Zealand
A world-first guide to dragons, written in consultation with the dragons themselves.
Hidden for centuries, Aotearoa New Zealand’s dragons step out of the shadows in this unique and informative guide.
Everything you ever wanted to know about New Zealand dragons, their lives culture, and history.
With a foreword by the founding members of the Dragon Defence League, and special commentary by the dragons Rata and Foggy Bottom.
A must-read for dragon lovers!
The Backstory
For years, I've had readers begging for a book about the species of dragons I've invented for the Dragon Defence League series. It wasn't until I teamed up with the amazing illustrator, Lily Duval, that I was able to make that book a reality. Lily shared my geeky enthusiasm for the biology and ecology of these mythical creatures, adapted to unique New Zealand habitats.
Draconic Search and Rescue
Nathan McMannis is bored. His friends have gone on to new adventures, while he’s stuck at the Alexandra Institute doing correspondence school. All he wants is more excitement, less maths homework.
But you know what they say: Be careful what you wish for.
Another wild, dragon-filled adventure set in modern day New Zealand! This standalone adventure can also be read as Book 5 of the Dragon Defence League series.
Dragon Homecoming
Something lurks in the mountains—a legend of ice and snow, threatened by climate change.
When the Dragon Defence League is called in to investigate, they embark on their most audacious mission yet. A mission that will take them to the ends of the earth and require the help of a nation. Can they pull it off before it’s too late?
The fourth book in the Dragon Defence League series takes you on another wild adventure! Don’t miss it!