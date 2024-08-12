She was distracted
and he ran on the pitch
in an instinctive,
uninhibited,
exhilarating chase
along the right wing.
.
He out-stripped
the startled player,
gave the ball
a tremendous kick
and followed up
with a round of applause
as he watched it
cannon off the post
and career into the stands.
.
She explained
that he always clapped
when he was proud
of something he’d achieved,
so they all laughed and agreed
it was an excellent kick,
most of them applauded
and someone shouted,
“Well done, young man!”
.
He suffered
her gentle admonishment
when he returned
dutifully to her side
and the match
attained normality
as he retreated
back to his world,
with his autistic smile
perceptibly wider.
Michael James Treacy's Colony name is mickleinapickle – if you’re not yet a member, join now.
Share this post
Get Our Weekly Digest
First thing every Saturday morning, you’ll receive a short digest of the week’s blog posts from Litopia’s team of writers… entertaining, thought-provoking, witty, diverse and often mind-expanding.
Start your weekend in style…sign up below!
You can unsubscribe whenever you want… but you won’t want to!
Leave a Comment