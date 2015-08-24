Serial Killers of the World Unite!
You Have Nothing To Lose But Your Reputation...
Lawks a-mercy! Whatever would we do without Florida?
- Florida principal tries to quietly ban book to appease Christians — sets off sh*tstorm instead
- The ‘Real’ Cookie Lyons Sues ‘Empire’ For $300 Million, Claiming Fox Series Is Based on Her Life
- Why do introverted writers have to schmooze?
- Alleged serial killer threatens to sue TV judge over book
Follow ups:
- Millions for murder? Charlie Hebdo has an interesting problem
- Yahoo employee admits leak to author, settles suit