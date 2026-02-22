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The Correction
Michael La is over a thousand years old, but looks twenty-seven. He is deaf and mute, and suffers from memory shear. But he is also the most experienced and brutal Korektor soldier on a distant colony planet. Korektor soldiers are trained to infiltrate and collapse rogue quantum simulations which tremble the base reality of Earth.
Michael has been tasked with correcting the most dangerous of these manifolds: The Tri-Simulation Quandary of Old Earth. But he has failed, again and again. He is raging, trapped, and so lonely.
On this last mission, he breaks the cardinal rule: he falls in love with an entity inside the Old Earth simulation he is to collapse. He begins to question the correction, as memories of his past allegiances resurface.
At the same time, a new, formidable Korektor rises, with an opposing view of duty and a desire to complete the correction of Old Earth… at Michael’s expense.
The Correction germinated in the Sinai desert where Sarit lived years ago, and where her love for this land began, full of magical contradictions. She also worked there as a dive master where she discovered the Red Sea, and the notorious Blue Hole. But most of all, she never forgot the people she met: the lost Westerns, the Bedouins, the forbidden and fleeting loves.
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