Vol. 1 Old Earth

A sweeping epic of quantum metaphysics, ancient mysteries in the Sinai desert, impossible love across entangled worlds, and ruthless interstellar politics.

🔗 Share

Michael La is over a thousand years old, but looks twenty-seven. He is deaf and mute, and suffers from memory shear. But he is also the most experienced and brutal Korektor soldier on a distant colony planet. Korektor soldiers are trained to infiltrate and collapse rogue quantum simulations which tremble the base reality of Earth.

Michael has been tasked with correcting the most dangerous of these manifolds: The Tri-Simulation Quandary of Old Earth. But he has failed, again and again. He is raging, trapped, and so lonely.

On this last mission, he breaks the cardinal rule: he falls in love with an entity inside the Old Earth simulation he is to collapse. He begins to question the correction, as memories of his past allegiances resurface.

At the same time, a new, formidable Korektor rises, with an opposing view of duty and a desire to complete the correction of Old Earth… at Michael’s expense.