Not all witches wear black.

A weekend at the beach goes terribly wrong when Pearl and Otto’s parents disappear. The kindly Miss Brisket, owner of the bed and breakfast where they are staying, assures them everything is fine, but strange things start happening, and soon the children are in a race against time to save both their parents and Miss Brisket from the local witches coven.

This standalone fantasy is perfect for children who love animals and adventure.