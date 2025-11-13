They said Dad was a dragon slayer. They were wrong.

When Nathan’s dad goes missing, presumed dead, Nathan is whisked away to the Alexandra School of Heroic Arts to train as his replacement. At school, he and his new friends soon learn:

Dragons are not the worst monsters out there.

And Nathan’s dad might not be dead … yet.

Book 1 of the Dragon Defence League series–dragon filled adventure in modern day New Zealand. If you like adventure with a dose of fantasy, this is the book for you!