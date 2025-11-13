There’s never a dull moment when you’re dealing with dragons.

Tui, Nathan, Ella and Oliver have saved Nathan’s dad. Now they need to save the dragons. Can they convince dragons and humans to work together? Not everyone is happy with their plans, and some are willing to kill to prevent them from succeeding.

Book 2 of the Dragon Defence League series takes you on another crazy adventure with New Zealand’s colourful dragons. Pick up your copy and continue the fun!