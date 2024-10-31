Kalish is a Fatewalker, chosen by the god Iskra to save her people and their enemies from a common threat. As her shape-shifting power grows, her influence does too, but Kalish’s personal goals—finding a home and a people she belongs to—seem as far away as ever.

Personal and societal struggles intertwine as Kalish and her followers grapple with the question, not of who they are, but of who they wish to become.

Book 2 of the Fatecarver series.