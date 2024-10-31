Fatewalker

By Robinne Weiss

Kalish is a Fatewalker, chosen by the god Iskra to save her people and their enemies from a common threat. As her shape-shifting power grows, her influence does too, but Kalish’s personal goals—finding a home and a people she belongs to—seem as far away as ever.

Personal and societal struggles intertwine as Kalish and her followers grapple with the question, not of who they are, but of who they wish to become.

Book 2 of the Fatecarver series.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Be True to Yourself

I recently participated in ALLi’s SelfPubCon, which focused on the business side of writing. There were sessions on using social media, monetising YouTube, website design, using AI for…

Let Them Eat Cake

As a writer, I tend to focus on plot. I love a good action scene, and I also enjoy writing dialogue (probably stems from loving to talk, myself….

Everything is Writing

“Aren’t you supposed to be writing?” I shove the nagging question away. The computer will still be there when I return to it, cursor blinking patiently at the…

Get The Digest!

Every Sunday morning, in your inbox. What's not to love?