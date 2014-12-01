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What will you sacrifice to save a god?
Fatemaker
To save her people, she must save the gods, but at what price?
In the final book of the Fatecarver trilogy, Kalish’s magical power grows along with her influence. Treated like a god, she longs for a normal life, a home, family. But the real god, Iskra, is depending upon her to save the people from greed—specifically her mother’s greed. When her mother destroys Iskra’s last stronghold, Kalish must draw on every bit of her power to bring the god back. But her power alone isn’t enough, and resurrecting a god requires sacrifice. One that may cost her all her dreams.
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My Books
Draconic Search and Rescue
Maths Was the Safer Option
The Dragon Slayer’s Son
There Are Worse Things Than Dragons
Demonic Summoning for the Modern Gardener
Something Wicked This Way Grows
Demonic Summoning for the Modern Woman
Gran Left More Than the House
Fatecarver
A traitor to save her people
Fatewalker
No Shape Feels Like Home
Dragons of Aotearoa New Zealand
The Authorised Field Guide
The Dragon Slayer’s Daughter
Saving Dragons Is the Easy Part
The Dragon Defence League
Bravery, Teamwork, and a Touch of Arson
Dragon Homecoming
A Legend in the ice
Squelched
FBI Agent Nico Michaelson was hoping for the assignment to launch his career. Instead he’s following Tory and her crazy cat.
A Glint of Exoskeleton
For over hundred years, humans have battled mosquitoes with pesticides. Now, the mosquitoes are fighting back.
The Ipswich Witch
Not all witches wear black.