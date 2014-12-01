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What will you sacrifice to save a god?

Fatemaker

To save her people, she must save the gods, but at what price?
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Fatemaker

In the final book of the Fatecarver trilogy, Kalish’s magical power grows along with her influence. Treated like a god, she longs for a normal life, a home, family. But the real god, Iskra, is depending upon her to save the people from greed—specifically her mother’s greed. When her mother destroys Iskra’s last stronghold, Kalish must draw on every bit of her power to bring the god back. But her power alone isn’t enough, and resurrecting a god requires sacrifice. One that may cost her all her dreams.

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Fantasy
Encore this book!
Robinne Weiss
Robinne Weiss

I am an entomologist and educator by training, but have never been able to control my writing habit. I’ve been publishing my writing since I was nine years old and have been known to answer exam questions in verse. Unlike my exam answers, which were met with awkward silence by my Very Serious Professors, my stories have won multiple awards.

My fantasy books for children include the Dragon Defence League series and other books infested by unusual animals. For teens I’ve written the epic fantasy series, Fatecarver. I’ve also published three fantasy novels for adults, two non-fiction books about insects and a book of poetry.

I have lived in the United States and Panama, but now call Aotearoa New Zealand home. When I’m not writing or at my day job, I can be found in the garden or the mountains.

My Books
Draconic Search and Rescue Draconic Search and Rescue
Maths Was the Safer Option
The Dragon Slayer’s Son The Dragon Slayer’s Son
There Are Worse Things Than Dragons
Demonic Summoning for the Modern Gardener Demonic Summoning for the Modern Gardener
Something Wicked This Way Grows
Demonic Summoning for the Modern Woman Demonic Summoning for the Modern Woman
Gran Left More Than the House
Fatecarver Fatecarver
A traitor to save her people
Fatewalker Fatewalker
No Shape Feels Like Home
Dragons of Aotearoa New Zealand Dragons of Aotearoa New Zealand
The Authorised Field Guide
The Dragon Slayer’s Daughter The Dragon Slayer’s Daughter
Saving Dragons Is the Easy Part
The Dragon Defence League The Dragon Defence League
Bravery, Teamwork, and a Touch of Arson
Dragon Homecoming Dragon Homecoming
A Legend in the ice
Squelched Squelched
FBI Agent Nico Michaelson was hoping for the assignment to launch his career. Instead he’s following Tory and her crazy cat.
A Glint of Exoskeleton A Glint of Exoskeleton
For over hundred years, humans have battled mosquitoes with pesticides. Now, the mosquitoes are fighting back.
The Ipswich Witch The Ipswich Witch
Not all witches wear black.
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Fatemaker

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