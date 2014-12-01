I am an entomologist and educator by training, but have never been able to control my writing habit. I’ve been publishing my writing since I was nine years old and have been known to answer exam questions in verse. Unlike my exam answers, which were met with awkward silence by my Very Serious Professors, my stories have won multiple awards.

My fantasy books for children include the Dragon Defence League series and other books infested by unusual animals. For teens I’ve written the epic fantasy series, Fatecarver. I’ve also published three fantasy novels for adults, two non-fiction books about insects and a book of poetry.

I have lived in the United States and Panama, but now call Aotearoa New Zealand home. When I’m not writing or at my day job, I can be found in the garden or the mountains.