Kalish had a plan. The gods had a different one.

Banished from her clan for a prophesied future act of treachery, Kalish is forced far from home. When she discovers a plot to destroy her people, she must defy them in order to save them.

Book 1 of the Fatecarver series takes you to a stunning landscape of harsh beauty and harsh consequences. If you like action-packed fantasy, strong female characters, and magic realism, you’ll love Fatecarver. Pick up your copy today and start your adventure!