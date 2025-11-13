When Alex Blackburn returns to small-town Rifton to settle her grandmother’s estate, she doesn’t expect to uncover Gran’s secret affair or accidentally summon a giant centipede from the netherworld. Now she’s got to get rid of it, before it eats all the neighbours’ pets.

Shelby Saunders, grandson of Gran’s lover, might just be the one to help her. If she can convince him the demon is real.

This cosy urban fantasy set in small-town New Zealand is the first book in the Rifton Chronicles series.