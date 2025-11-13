When Katie Cochrane gets a burnt out pub for her thirtieth birthday, she does the only logical thing—starts her own restaurant. But the Rifton Pub has issues. Patrons who haven’t even had a drink start showing up ‘drunk’ around Rifton. Unfortunately, the ‘demon drink’ isn’t responsible, but another sort of demon altogether. It’s going to take all of Rifton’s witches to banish what has taken root.

A standalone cosy urban fantasy set in small-town New Zealand. Book 2 of the Rifton Chronicles