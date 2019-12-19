Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest RC Bridgestock

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“I Want Out” – political thriller from Steven McCracken;

“The Man Who Lived Twice” – romance from Kenneth McCormick;

“Treasureland Book 1: How To Beat the Baddie and Be Back In Time For Lunch” – children’s funny fantasy adventure from Kate E. Salisbury;

“Dead Man Walking” – ya from Micah Carlsen;

“The Devil’s Apprentice ” – historical fiction from Fiona Fraser-Thomson.

RC Bridgestock is the name that husband and wife co-authors Robert (Bob) and Carol Bridgestock write under. Between them they have nearly 50 years of police experience, offering an authentic edge to their stories. The writing duo created the character DI Jack Dylan, a down-to- earth detective, written with warmth and humour. Their most recent book, Payback, is out now.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.