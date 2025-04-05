The Superior Position of Hannah Thomas

Mid-1970s, Hannah Thomas and Neil Harper share an intimate connection as singer and guitarist in fledgling rock band The Nowhere Boys. As best friends become inseparable lovers, Hannah discovers an attraction to women too. From small town to big city, through loss and separation, Hannah must wrestle with the desire for independence and the survival of her relationship with Neil. What does it mean to have a soulmate when your loneliness, grief and sexual identity seem set to destroy you?