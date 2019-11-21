Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Sara Grant

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Water” – ya sci-fi from Andy Dickenson;

“Like and Subscribe” – literary fiction from Oliver Logue;

“love and care” – personal narrative/memoir from shaun deeney;

“Pay the Premium” – historical fiction from Joanna Beresford;

“The Life and Death of Harry Peace” – crime / thriller from David McKeown.

Ali Gardiner’s book recommendation is “Dreyer’s English” by Benjamin Dreyer.

Sara Grant’s book recommendation is “My Sister, the Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite.

