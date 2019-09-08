Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest RC Bridgestock

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Besotted Boy!” – commercial fiction from Ernest Pick;

“Danny’s Choice” – ya/fantasy/adventure from Jim Erith;

“Little Faustus” – young adult/horror from Bertie Nuttall;

“A Fool’s Diary” – roman-à-clef; fiction from Brian Hurley;

“Darkness & Light” – sci-fi from Kyle Hoy.

Geoff’s book recommendation is “Bonjour Tristesse” by Francoise Sagan.

R.C. Bridgestock’s book recommendation is “Folklore of Yorkshire” by Kai Roberts.

