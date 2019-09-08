Pop-Up Submissions: Helping Writers Become Authors

Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest RC Bridgestock

Making Crime Pay!

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

  • “Besotted Boy!” – commercial fiction from Ernest Pick;
  • “Danny’s Choice” – ya/fantasy/adventure from Jim Erith;
  • “Little Faustus” – young adult/horror from Bertie Nuttall;
  • “A Fool’s Diary” – roman-à-clef; fiction from Brian Hurley;
  • “Darkness & Light” – sci-fi from Kyle Hoy.

Geoff’s book recommendation is “Bonjour Tristesse” by Francoise Sagan.

R.C. Bridgestock’s book recommendation is “Folklore of Yorkshire” by Kai Roberts.

MEET Bob & Carol (R.C. Bridgestock) at the Capital Crime Writing Festival in London on the 26th September! Home | Capital Crime Writing Festival

