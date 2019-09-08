Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest RC Bridgestock
Making Crime Pay!
Unleashed on September 8, 2019 by Pop-Up Submissions
Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…
- “Besotted Boy!” – commercial fiction from Ernest Pick;
- “Danny’s Choice” – ya/fantasy/adventure from Jim Erith;
- “Little Faustus” – young adult/horror from Bertie Nuttall;
- “A Fool’s Diary” – roman-à-clef; fiction from Brian Hurley;
- “Darkness & Light” – sci-fi from Kyle Hoy.
Geoff’s book recommendation is “Bonjour Tristesse” by Francoise Sagan.
R.C. Bridgestock’s book recommendation is “Folklore of Yorkshire” by Kai Roberts.
MEET Bob & Carol (R.C. Bridgestock) at the Capital Crime Writing Festival in London on the 26th September! Home | Capital Crime Writing Festival
Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!
You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.
The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.