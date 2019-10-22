Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Peter Laws

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“The Origami Butterflies” – women’s commercial fiction from Gigi Karagoz;

“The Guardians” – diverse NA high fantasy from Frances Koziar;

“Ad Matai” – literary fiction from Rafi Bocarsly;

“Dichotomy of good and evil: The sword of sacrifice” – fantasy fiction from Abhishek Das;

“Cynetic Wolf” – young adult sci-fi from Matt Ward.

Geoff’s book recommendation is “Imagist Poetry” by Peter Jones. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/35Q2CHX

Rev Peter Laws’s book recommendation is “Disney War: The Battle for the Magic Kingdom” by James B Stewart. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/35ZlDb4

Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.