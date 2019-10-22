Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Peter Laws
I Am A New Adult Read Me
Unleashed on October 22, 2019 by Pop-Up Submissions
Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…
- “The Origami Butterflies” – women’s commercial fiction from Gigi Karagoz;
- “The Guardians” – diverse NA high fantasy from Frances Koziar;
- “Ad Matai” – literary fiction from Rafi Bocarsly;
- “Dichotomy of good and evil: The sword of sacrifice” – fantasy fiction from Abhishek Das;
- “Cynetic Wolf” – young adult sci-fi from Matt Ward.
Geoff’s book recommendation is “Imagist Poetry” by Peter Jones. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/35Q2CHX
Rev Peter Laws’s book recommendation is “Disney War: The Battle for the Magic Kingdom” by James B Stewart. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/35ZlDb4
Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!
You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.
The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.