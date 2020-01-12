Pop-Up Submissions with special guest Peter Laws
The road to hell is paved with adverbs.
Unleashed on January 12, 2020 by Pop-Up Submissions
Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…
- “Facetime” – humour from Ian Creese;
- “Cosmic Park” – crime/thriller from Norton Sims;
- “Flock” – literary fiction from Aaron Kent;
- “The Numbers on Their Backs” – comic fiction from Martin Ross;
- “The Truth Circle” – survival-thriller from Cameron.
The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.