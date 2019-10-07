Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Lee Murray

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Night Flight To Shoebury” – crime fiction from David Taplin;

“Defeating The Wolves of War ” – fantasy fiction, adventure fiction from I J Noble;

“The Dream Journey – An exploration of Consciousness” – spirituality from Ronny Ferrier;

“The Secret Memoirs of the Last Haggis Hunter” – gothic horror from Keith Hughes;

“Undying To Meet You” – paranormal romance from Jenny Mason.

Emily’s book recommendation is “The Hidden Life of Trees” by Peter Wohlleben. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/2Iqk63A

Lee Murray’s book recommendation is “The Earth Cries Out” by Bonnie Etherington. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/2MdTiVq

Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.