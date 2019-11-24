Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Kevin Brooke

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Secrets on the Marsh Wind” – children’s, 9-12+ from Jeremy Barron;

“Ten Francs and a Banana” – romantic comedy from Ian Shannon;

“The Angrelline” – sci-fi/fantasy from Pete Bonasso;

“The 93rd of April” – women’s fiction from Sarah Holt;

“Century” – literary fiction from Jonathan Page.

Carol Rose’s book recommendation is “What Happened” by Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Kevin Brooke’s book recommendation is “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.