Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Kevin Brooke
Literature: a new way of expressing old truths
Unleashed on November 24, 2019 by Pop-Up Submissions
Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…
- “Secrets on the Marsh Wind” – children’s, 9-12+ from Jeremy Barron;
- “Ten Francs and a Banana” – romantic comedy from Ian Shannon;
- “The Angrelline” – sci-fi/fantasy from Pete Bonasso;
- “The 93rd of April” – women’s fiction from Sarah Holt;
- “Century” – literary fiction from Jonathan Page.
Carol Rose’s book recommendation is “What Happened” by Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Kevin Brooke’s book recommendation is “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
