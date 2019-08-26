Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Icy Sedgwick

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Dead Last” – adult fiction from Mike Fiorilli;

“Into the Blight” – fantasy from Stephen Dunks;

“The Megafauna” – ya scifi from Chris Hollis-Thompson;

“Stoneberry” – paranormal horror / magic realist from Connor Glaze;

“The Brilliant Pebbles” – prophetic from David Beveridge.

Emily’s book recommendation is The Art of Possibility: Practices in Leadership, Relationship and Passion: Amazon.co.uk: Benjamin Zander: 8580001054889: Amazon.co.uk

Icy Sedgwick‘s book recommendation is The Bazaar of Bad Dreams eBook: Stephen King: Amazon.co.uk: Kindle Store

