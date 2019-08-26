Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Icy Sedgwick
The Institute for the Terminally Cute & Dainty
Unleashed on August 26, 2019 by Pop-Up Submissions
Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…
- “Dead Last” – adult fiction from Mike Fiorilli;
- “Into the Blight” – fantasy from Stephen Dunks;
- “The Megafauna” – ya scifi from Chris Hollis-Thompson;
- “Stoneberry” – paranormal horror / magic realist from Connor Glaze;
- “The Brilliant Pebbles” – prophetic from David Beveridge.
Emily’s book recommendation is The Art of Possibility: Practices in Leadership, Relationship and Passion: Amazon.co.uk: Benjamin Zander: 8580001054889: Amazon.co.uk
Icy Sedgwick‘s book recommendation is The Bazaar of Bad Dreams eBook: Stephen King: Amazon.co.uk: Kindle Store
Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!
You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.
The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.