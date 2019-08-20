Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Emma Robinson
Inspirational
Unleashed on August 20, 2019 by Pop-Up Submissions
Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…
- “Lone Briton” – historical fiction from Sanjay Agnihotri;
- “Jelly Kelly and the Little Visitor” – childrens from Samuel Giles;
- “The Idol of the Decadents” – literary fiction from Matthew MacLachlan;
- “The Mirror” – new age / adult fantasy murder mystery from Ellen A. Hunt;
- “Transilience” – science fiction, hard-boiled detective from Kevin Bragg.
Carol Rose’s book recommendation is “Gold Dust Woman” by Stephen Davis.
Emma Robinson‘s book recommendation is “The Women” by S.E. Lynes. Emma’s latest book, “Where I Found You“, has just been published.
Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!
You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.
The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.