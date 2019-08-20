Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Emma Robinson

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Lone Briton” – historical fiction from Sanjay Agnihotri;

“Jelly Kelly and the Little Visitor” – childrens from Samuel Giles;

“The Idol of the Decadents” – literary fiction from Matthew MacLachlan;

“The Mirror” – new age / adult fantasy murder mystery from Ellen A. Hunt;

“Transilience” – science fiction, hard-boiled detective from Kevin Bragg.

Carol Rose’s book recommendation is “Gold Dust Woman” by Stephen Davis.

Emma Robinson‘s book recommendation is “The Women” by S.E. Lynes. Emma’s latest book, “Where I Found You“, has just been published.

