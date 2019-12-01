Pop-Up Submissions with special guest Daisy Waugh

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Blue Shift” – science fiction from Dan Payne;

“The Executioner” – historical-fiction from Adam Alexander;

“War of Redemption: Awakening Warriors” – fantasy from Abigail Hall;

“The South Tower” – alternative history thriller from Alistair McKechnie;

“The Society of Old Souls” – thriller from Raven Taylor.

Emily Rainsford’s book recommendation is “The Skylarks War” by Hilary McKay.

Daisy Waugh’s book recommendation is “Mythos: The Greek Myths Retold” by Stephen Fry.

Daisy’s new book is In the Crypt with a Candlestick, a country house murder mystery in the tradition of two great but very different British writers, Agatha Christie and P.G. Wodehouse.

