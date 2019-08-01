Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Allan Boroughs

Featured on today’s Pop-Ups…

“Such Dreadful Lies” – literary fiction from Tim Lewes Gibbon;

“Eternally Ruthless” – action-thriller from Esther Krogdahl;

“The Ivydale Test” – women’s commercial fiction from Hilary;

“Spades of Determination” – memoir from Rachel Capps;

“The Door to Andromeda” – science fiction from Paul Colby.

Our Special Guest is acclaimed children’s writer Allan Boroughs.

Allan’s book recommendation is “The Writer’s Journey” by Christopher Vogler.

Ali’s book recommendation is “How Not to Write a Novel” by Sandra Newman & Howard Mittelmark.

Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.