Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Allan Boroughs
It Is Never Possible To Overdose On Cake
Unleashed on October 22, 2019 by Pop-Up Submissions
Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…
- “Secret of Heathcote Manor” – upper middle grade time travel adventure from David Weller;
- “The NooSphere” – general fiction: (speculative, contemporary, commercial) from Dave Meyer;
- “The Skill” – literary from Louis Coulomb;
- “Adam Brodie and the Monster from the Dark Planet” – children’s middle range fantasy from Paul Glynn;
- “Weasel” – literary thriller from Adrian Keefe.
Carol Rose’s book recommendation is “The Secret Rescue” by Cate Lineberry. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/2M8YRFA
Allan Boroughs’s book recommendation is “True Grit” by Charles Portis . Buy it here: https://amzn.to/317uN1A
The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.