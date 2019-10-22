Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Allan Boroughs

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Secret of Heathcote Manor” – upper middle grade time travel adventure from David Weller;

“The NooSphere” – general fiction: (speculative, contemporary, commercial) from Dave Meyer;

“The Skill” – literary from Louis Coulomb;

“Adam Brodie and the Monster from the Dark Planet” – children’s middle range fantasy from Paul Glynn;

“Weasel” – literary thriller from Adrian Keefe.

Carol Rose’s book recommendation is “The Secret Rescue” by Cate Lineberry. Buy it here: https://amzn.to/2M8YRFA

Allan Boroughs’s book recommendation is “True Grit” by Charles Portis . Buy it here: https://amzn.to/317uN1A

