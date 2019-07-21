Pop-Up Submissions with Special Guest Ahmed Masoud

Featured on today’s Pop-Ups…

“Another Age” – commercial womens fiction from Hayley Gullen;

“World Without Hope?” – science fiction from C.H.Woodson;

“Space Lawyer For Hire” – adult sf legal thriller from Matt Reardon;

“Cities of Silence” – science fantasy from Colby Weir;

“The House of Ghosts” – historical fiction from Christopher Jory.

Geoff’s book recommendation is “The Death of Sweet Mister” by Daniel Woodrell.

Ahmed’s book recommendation is “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak.

Subscribe to Litopia’s channel on YouTube and join us live every Sunday at 5pm UK!

You can make your Pop-Up Submission here.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.

Photo by iStockPhoto